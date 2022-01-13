Stamkos gets 18th goal, Lightning beat Canucks 4-2

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his team-leading 18th goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2. Anthony Cirelli, Boris Katchouk and Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay. Katchouk made it 3-1 at 11:24 of the third during a 2-on-0, and Vasilevskiy stopped Elias Pettersson’s breakaway shot after the ensuing faceoff. Matthew Highmore and Tyler Motte each had a goal and an assist, and Thatcher Demko stopped 17 shots for the Canucks, who are 8-2-1 since Bruce Boudreau replaced Travis Green as coach last month. Vancouver ended a nine-day break due to COVID-19 protocols with a 5-2 loss Tuesday night at Florida.