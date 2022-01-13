Smith, Van Lith rally No. 3 Louisville women past Syracuse

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kianna Smith and Hailey Van Lith each scored 20 points, with Van Lith making a couple of clutch baskets to spark a critical 9-0 run in the final minutes to help No. 3 Louisville escape Syracuse 84-71. The determined Orange rallied to tie the game at 62 early in the fourth before Smith and Van Lith delivered consecutive 3s to give the Cardinals a 68-64 edge. Van Lith made another basket before Olivia Cochran followed with a three-point play to make it 73-66 as the Cardinals won their 14th in row. Christianna Carr had 19 points for Syracuse.