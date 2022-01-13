No. 19 Texas Tech backs up Top 10 wins, beats Oklahoma State

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor had 17 points and No. 19 Texas Tech backed up its consecutive wins over Top 10 teams with a 78-57 victory over Oklahoma State. Marcus Santos-Silva had 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Red Raiders never trailed. They were coming off wins over top-ranked Baylor and then-No. 6 Kansas. Bryce Thompson had 14 points and was the only player in double figures for Oklahoma State, which has lost six of its last eight games.