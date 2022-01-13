MLB talks resume after 42-day gap, little evident progress

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Labor talks to end the baseball lockout have resumed for the first time in 1 1/2 months with little evident progress during a bargaining session that lasted about an hour, jeopardizing a timely start to spring training. Major League Baseball imposed the lockout on Dec. 2 as soon as the five-year collective bargaining contract expired, a few hours after talks broke off. The discussions Thursday were the first on core economic issues following a 42-day gap, and MLB made proposals it hoped would at least start to generate momentum. Players did not commit to a specific date to respond.