Arkansas coach Musselman to miss games after surgery

The Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has announced men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman had shoulder surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss at least two games. Musselman will miss Saturday’s game at LSU. Assistant Keith Smart will serve as interim coach. A statement from Musselman’s doctor said he was injured on a collision with a player, and an MRI confirmed he had torn tendons and would require surgery. The plan to use daily physical therapy, treatment and a steroid injection to delay the surgery didn’t ease the pain or stabilize the shoulder. Surgery was chosen to limit the risk of further injury.