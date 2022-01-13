Alison Riske into all-American Adelaide International final

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Alison Riske has advanced to what will be an all-American final of a WTA tournament in Adelaide after her semifinal opponent Tamara Zidansek withdrew. The fourth-seeded Zidansek didn’t make it on to the court at the Adelaide International due to an abdominal injury to hand Riske a walkover. It was the second straight match that Riske’s opponent had withdrawn — fellow American Madison Brengle retired at 3-3 in the first set with a calf injury in the quarterfinals. Two other Americans, Coco Gauff and Madison Keys, meet in the other semifinal later for the chance to take on Riske in the title decider on Saturday.