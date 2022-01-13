After 3 years of building, Cards’ Murray ready for playoffs

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

Kyler Murray has kept a low-key demeanor throughout his football career, staying with a “never too high, never too low” philosophy that’s allowed him to thrive from the high school level all the way through the NFL. But even the Arizona Cardinals quarterback admits this week is a little different. The Cardinals selected Murray with the No. 1 overall pick back in 2019 with the hope that it would provide these pressure-packed playoff weeks. The 24-year-old has delivered in the regular season. Now the NFL postseason awaits. The Cardinals travel to face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night in the wild-card round.