Wizards hand Magic 10th straight loss, 112-106

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma had 19 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and the Washington Wizards scored the game’s first nine points and never looked back in a 112-106 win over the Orlando Magic. Washington has won three in a row, and the Wizards won for a second consecutive night without star guard Bradley Beal, who was out because of health and safety protocols. This is Washington’s first three-game winning streak since the team won five in a row to cap a 10-3 start to the season. The Magic have lost 10 in a row.