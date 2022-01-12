Skater Mozalev leads Russian top 3 in European short program

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Andrei Mozalev has led a Russian sweep of the top three positions in the men’s short program at the European figure skating championships. He was skating only three days after joining the team as an injury replacement. Less than a point separates the three Russians ahead of the free skate on Friday. Mozalev leads with 99.76 points. Mark Kondratiuk is on 99.06 and Evgeni Semenenko on 99.04. World junior champion Mozalev was named to the Russian squad on Sunday after 2018 Olympian Mikhail Kolyada was injured in training.