No. 24 S. Florida women topple Tulane again 75-62

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 23 points, Bethy Mununga recorded a double-double and No. 24-ranked South Florida continued its mastery of Tulane beating the Waves 75-62. The Bulls appeared poised to pull away when Elena Tsineke’s basket gave South Florida a 58-48 lead with 6:57 left. But Tulane responded with an 8-2 run and were within 60-56 with 4:54 to go. South Florida, however, countered with a 9-4 spurt to stop Tulane’s threat. Mununga scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Arsula Clark scored 17 points and Dynah Jones 16 for Tulane.