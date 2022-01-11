Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:21 PM

Wild agree to 3-year, $3.6M extension with D-man Jon Merrill

KION 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have agreed to terms with defenseman Jon Merrill on a three-year, $3.6 million contract extension. The deal runs through the 2024-25 season. The 29-year-old Merrill has tied his career high with three goals. He also has eight assists, a plus-8 rating and 51 blocked shots in 33 games this season in his Wild debut. Minnesota is his fifth different NHL team. The native of Oklahoma City signed a one-year, $850,000 contract as a free agent last summer.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content