Tshiebwe has career-high 30 as No. 18 Kentucky routs Vandy

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe scored a career-high 30 points and had 13 rebounds as 18th-ranked Kentucky routed Vanderbilt 78-66 on Tuesday night for its second straight win. The Wildcats won their 11th straight in the series, and coach John Calipari improved to 22-4 against Vanderbilt with his 797th overall victory. Tshiebwe came in leading the nation in rebounding and second in double-doubles; this was his 12th. He became the first Kentucky player with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a game since Tayshaun Prince on Dec. 8, 2001, against North Carolina. Scotty Pippen Jr. led Vanderbilt with 32 points.