Jets, Lions staffs to coach at Senior Bowl in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The New York Jets and Detroit Lions will get an up-close look at some of college football’s top players at the Senior Bowl. The coaching staffs of both teams were assigned by NFL Football Operations to lead the all-star squads for the game in Mobile, Alabama, on Feb. 5. The Senior Bowl is played at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium and showcases many of the best NFL draft prospects who have completed their college eligibility. NFL coaching staffs are selected by NFL Football Operations using the draft order, particularly teams picking near the top and not dealing with coaching changes.