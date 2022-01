SYDNEY (AP) — Ons Jabeur has beaten two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Sydney Tennis Classic. Seventh-seed Jabeur sent down five aces and won 76% of first-serve points in a confident performance. She needed 82 minutes to move into the last eight and will next meet No. 7-ranked Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.