Ingram’s 3 late 3s lift Pelicans past Timberwolves, 128-125

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram capped a 33-point, nine-assist performance by hitting three 3-pointers in the final 1:13 — the last with less than a second left — and the New Orleans Pelicans edged the Minnesota Timberwolves, 128-125. Josh Hart had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Jonas Valanciunas added 13 points and 12 rebounds for New Orleans. Anthony Edwards scored 28 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 for Minnesota, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped. D’Angelo Russell had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolves, and his driving scoop tied the game with 3.6 seconds left.