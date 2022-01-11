Gold means confidence, less pressure for US curler Shuster

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

John Shuster won’t be catching anyone by surprise at these Olympics. The five-time Olympian is back to defend his curling gold medal in Beijing, and the target on his back will be almost as big as the one on the ice. The American men are among the medal contenders, with Canada and Britain also favored to reach the podium. Tabitha Peterson’s foursome will try to win the U.S. its first women’s curling medal ever. Olympic rookie Chris Plys will have two tries for a medal. He is a newcomer on Team Shuster, and also teamed with Vicky Persinger on the U.S. mixed doubles team.