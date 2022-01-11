For 1st time, no one earns election to Tennis Hall of Fame

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — No new inductees have been selected for the International Tennis Hall of Fame for the first time in its history. The Hall is based in Newport, Rhode Island, and has been around since 1955. Grand Slam title winners Ana Ivanovic, Flavia Pennetta, Carlos Moya and Cara Black were the new nominees on the ballot for the Class of 2022. They joined holdovers Lisa Raymond and Juan Carlos Ferrero. None reached the required 75% of the vote in combined results from the official voting group and bonus percentage points awarded based on a fan vote. All six candidates will return to the ballot for the Class of 2023.