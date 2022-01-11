Chinese broadcaster ordered to pay EPL $213M over TV rights

LONDON (AP) — A Chinese broadcaster has been ordered to pay the English Premier League at least $213 million by the High Court in London over the collapse of the rights agreements. The league terminated the deal last year after PPTV failed to pay two installments of the rights fees owed, citing a change to the schedule caused by the 100-day pandemic-enforced pause in fixtures in 2020 and the lack of fans in stadiums when games resumed in June. The judge rejected the arguments made by the streaming service, which is owned by Suning — the backers of Inter Milan.