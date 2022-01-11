Balanced Penn State cruises in 66-49 victory over Rutgers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Sam Sessoms scored 17 points to lead four in double figures as Penn State never trailed and cruised to a 66-49 victory over Rutgers on Tuesday night. John Harrar added 16 points and Jalen Pickett had 15 for Penn State (8-6, 3-3 Big Ten), which has won three of four during a nine-game stretch following a 22-day layoff. Seth Lundy added 10 points for the Nittany Lions. Rutgers (9-6, 3-2) had a four-game winning streak end after shooting 34% (19 of 56) from the floor with 15 turnovers. Clifford Omoruyi had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights.