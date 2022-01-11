Attorney general probes school for ‘fat-tests’ of athletes

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island attorney general’s office is probing into the North Kingstown School Department after student-athletes filed a complaint that the school violated the students’ civil rights by allowing former boys’ basketball coach Aaron Thomas to disrobe athletes for “fat tests” for two decades. U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha said in a statement Monday that they’re conducting a civil investigation alongside an ongoing criminal investigation. Thomas resigned from his position last year and hasn’t been charged with a crime, denying any wrongdoing. School officials did not return phone calls requesting comment.