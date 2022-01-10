Watson’s issues doomed Houston Texans before season’s start

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans’ troubles this season began months before they played their first game. Star quarterback Deshaun Watson requested a trade last January before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault. The issues kept Watson out all season and precipitated a rebuild that led to a second straight terrible season for the Texans. The Texans lost 28-25 to the Titans to end the season 4-13 after finishing the 2020 season 4-12.