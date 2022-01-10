Washington resets rebuilding expectations with 7-10 season

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

Washington won seven games for a second consecutive season but this time did not come away with an unlikely NFC East title. Going 7-10 this year and missing the playoffs is more of what coach Ron Rivera expected from his second season on the job. After starting 2-6, injuries and COVID-19 absences contributed to a four-game skid that followed a four-game winning streak that vaulted Washington back into playoff contention. Rivera and players believe the organization is working toward finding an identity, which will coincide with the team getting a new name in early February.