Wake Forest RB Beal-Smith transferring to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Wake Forest’s leading rusher the past two seasons is transferring to South Carolina. Christian Beal-Smith entered the transfer portal earlier this month. He announced his choice on social media Monday night. Beal-Smith’s addition continues a hot offseason for the Gamecocks and coach Shane Beamer. Ex-Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and tight end Austin Stogner joined the program last month. South Carolina needed to replenish its running back room after it lost ZaQuandre White and Kevin Harris to the NFL draft.