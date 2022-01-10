Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:16 PM

Ronaldo missing for Man United in FA Cup match against Villa

KION 2020

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is missing for Manchester United in its FA Cup match against Aston Villa because of a hip injury. United manager Ralf Rangnick says Ronaldo has been left out of the third-round match at Old Trafford as a precaution and that the injury wasn’t serious. Rangnick says “he’s told me that he’s had that problem for the last couple of days.” Rangnick adds “in a cup game when you can play 120 minutes, I thought it would be better to not take any risks.” United’s next game is on Saturday also against Villa in the league.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content