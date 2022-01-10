Rhule: Panthers will ‘look at everything’ at quarterback

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Having survived Black Monday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule began turning his attention to a number of issues facing the team. That includes fixing the quarterback situation, hiring the right offensive coordinator and upgrading a porous offensive line. The Panthers are 10-23 in two seasons under Rhule and the team has been held back by inconsistent quarterback play. Rhule struck out last season with Teddy Bridgewater, while Sam Darnold and the return of Cam Newton failed to get the team over the hump this year. Rhule said the Panthers “will look at everything” when it comes to finding a quarterback who can take the team to the next level.