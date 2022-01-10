Reyna, Weah uncertain for US World Cup qualifiers

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

Midfielder Gio Reyna and forward Tim Weah remain uncertain for the United States’ next three World Cup qualifiers, which start Jan. 27 with a match against El Salvador at Columbus, Ohio. Reyna has not played in any matches since injuring his right hamstring during the opening qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2. He dressed for the first time since then when Borussia Dortmund played Saturday at Eintracht Frankfurt but did not get into the match. Weah injured a thigh during training with Lille on Dec. 3, two days after his last match.