Nebraska promotes Bill Busch to special teams coordinator

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach Scott Frost has announced Bill Busch’s promotion from defensive analyst to special teams coordinator. Frost also said assistant Mike Dawson will have additional duties. Dawson will now coach the interior linemen as well as the edge rushers following defensive line coach Tony Tuioti’s departure for Oregon. Busch’s charge is to upgrade one of the worst special teams units in the country this past season. Busch was LSU’s safeties coach from 2018-20 before returning to Lincoln last February for a third stint with the Cornhuskers.