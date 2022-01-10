Lions’ relatively strong ending gives hope for 2022 season

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions can take some solace in the way their disappointing season concluded. Detroit started the season 0-8 but went 3-5-1 in its final nine games. That improvement coincided with coach Dan Campbell taking over the offensive play-calling from coordinator Anthony Lynn. Campbell fired Lynn on Monday. The Lions have hope for the future in part because of the strong play from quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown down the stretch. Detroit has the No. 2 overall selection in the draft and could fill a void at defensive end with Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson or Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux.