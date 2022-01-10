Injury-plagued Ravens couldn’t hold on after strong start

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — From start to finish this season, the Baltimore Ravens practiced and played under a cloud of uncertainty. The constant injuries made each week an adventure as the team looked down its depth chart and tried to get by. For over half the season, Baltimore overcame almost everything, although the victories were rarely easy. Then the Ravens endured one of the most excruciating six-game losing streaks imaginable, dropping five of those games by three points or fewer as a playoff spot slipped away. The team doesn’t appear headed for much drama, although the possibility of a long-term deal for quarterback Lamar Jackson will be a talking point.