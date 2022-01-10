Galatasaray fires veteran coach Fatih Terim again

ISTANBUL (AP) — Galatasaray has fired veteran coach Fatih Terim after a poor run of results in the Turkish league. The decision ends Terim’s fourth spell with the club he led to the UEFA Cup title in 2000. The 68-year-old Terim leaves with the team in the knockout round of the Europa League. Galatasaray is in 12th place in the 20-team Turkish league. Galatasaray president Burak Elmas announced the firing while noting Terim achieved success in Europe this season “that makes us all proud.” Terim’s team finished first in a Europa League group ahead of Marseille and Lazio to advance to the round of 16.