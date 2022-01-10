François Carrard, legal doyen of Olympic sports, dies at 83

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Tthe International Olympic Committee says its former longtime director general François Carrard has died. He was 83. The IOC said it was “deeply saddened” to learn of Carrard’s death. The cause was not specified. In 14 years leading the IOC’s administration Carrard helped oversee its reforms after the Salt Lake City bidding scandal. He was one of the world’s most influential sports lawyers for more than four decades. Carrard’s former colleagues and protégés continue to handle landmark cases and hold key positions at organizations like the World Anti-Doping Agency and Court of Arbitration for Sport.