Australia and Serbia leaders discuss Novak Djokovic’s visa

By ROD McGUIRK and JOHN PYE

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The prime ministers of Australia and Serbia have discussed Novak Djokovic’s precarious visa after the top-ranked Serbian tennis star won a court battle to compete in the Australian Open but still faces the threat of deportation because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. The deportation drama has polarized opinions and elicited strong support for the 20-time Grand Slam winner in his native Serbia. Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s office says he and his Serbian counterpart, Ana Brnabić, agreed during their telephone conversation to keep in touch over the 34-year-old’s disputed visa. Public broadcaster Radio Television of Serbia says Brnabić asked Morrison to ensure the tennis star is treated with dignity.