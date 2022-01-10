8 men lose court case against Man City over abuse claims

LONDON (AP) — Eight men have lost a court case against Manchester City after claiming that abuse they suffered from a former youth soccer coach took place while he was employed by the club. The men claimed they were abused by Barry Bennell when they were playing youth soccer for teams he coached in northwest England from 1979-85. They said Bennell was a scout for City during that time and claimed the club was liable for the harm they suffered. A judge at London’s High Court ruled against them. The lawyer representing the eight men says his clients are “both shocked and dismayed” at the decision.