Swiss skier Holdener leads Vlhova, Shiffrin in WCup slalom

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Swiss skier Wendy Holdener posted the fastest time in the opening run of a women’s World Cup slalom to lead standouts Petra Vlhova and Mikaela Shiffrin. Holdener competed in her 100th career slalom and was eight-hundredths of a second quicker than defending overall champion Vlhova. Shiffrin trailed by .25 seconds in third. The American was more than half a second behind Holdener at the second split but made up time with a strong final section. Holdener has racked up a record 28 slalom podiums without winning a race.