Second-place Nice overcomes red card to win 3-0 at Brest

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Second-place Nice overcame an early sending off to add two more goals in a 3-0 win at Brest in the French league. After Denmark striker Kasper Dolberg opened the scoring in the 13th minute midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin was shown a red card in the 20th. Nice striker Andy Delort netted in the 79th from forward Amine Gouiri’s fifth assist of a productive season. Gouiri grabbed his ninth goal deep in stoppage time. Nice is above third-place Marseille on goal difference although Marseille has played one game less. Runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain was in action later at Lyon where a win would restore PSG’s 13-point lead.