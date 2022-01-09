Kayouloud, Hunter, Hall lead Central Arkansas past Lipscomb

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Eddy Kayouloud and Camren Hunter scored 18 points apiece and Darious Hall added a double-double to lead Central Arkansas to a 93-88 victory over Lipscomb in Atlantic Sun Conference action. Hall finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Bears (5-10, 2-0). Jared Chatham had 11 points as Central Arkansas won its fourth straight game at home. Ahsan Asadullah scored a season-high 32 points with 11 rebounds and five assists for the Bisons (8-9, 1-1).