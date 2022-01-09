Friedrich wins World Cup 4-man title; Church gets bronze

WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Francesco Friedrich of Germany has clinched the World Cup four-man overall season championship with one race remaining, after getting a relatively easy win on Sunday. It was Friedrich’s 14th consecutive international victory in four-man competition, and the fourth consecutive season in which he’s won the World Cup four-man overall crown. Brad Hall drove to second place for Britain, and Hunter Church of the U.S. matched the best finish of his World Cup four-man career by placing third. In the women’s race, Laura Nolte won for Germany and Kaillie Humphries led the Americans by placing third.