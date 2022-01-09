Florida defeats No. 25 Texas A&M women in double overtime

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Zipporah Broughton scored a career-high 28 points, Kiki Smith added 27 and they combined for 11 of Florida’s 13 points in the second overtime to lead the Gators over the No. 25 Texas A&M women 97-89. Jordyn Merritt added 17 points with a career-high five 3-pointers for the Gators, who overcame a 19-point third-quarter deficit. Qadashah Hoppie scored 25 points, Kayla Wells 23, Maliyah Johnson 13 and Aaliyah Patty added 10 plus 16 rebounds for the Aggies, who have lost three straight and fell to the Gators for the first time in the teams’ last seven meetings.