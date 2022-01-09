Carlson’s FG as OT expires sends Raiders into postseason

W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Daniel Carlson kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired in overtime and the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 35-32 on Sunday night to earn their first playoff berth since 2016. Las Vegas survived Los Angeles’ late-game comeback to win its fourth straight game and complete an incredible late-season run after losing five of the previous six games. Derek Carr completed 20 of 36 pass attempts for 186 yards, including two touchdowns. Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow hauled in two touchdowns, while Josh Jacobs ran for 132 yards on 26 carries, including one score. The Raiders overcame multiple adversities and return to the playoffs for the second time since losing to the Buccaneers in the 2003 Super Bowl. They also eliminated the Chargers.