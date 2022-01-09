Browns close season with 21-16 win over Burrow-less Bengals

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Case Keenum got his second win filling in for Baker Mayfield as the Cleveland Browns ended their dismal season with a 21-16 win over the playoff-bound Cincinnati Bengals. Keenum threw touchdown passes to Jarvis Landry and Demetric Felton as the Browns (8-9) completed a sweep of the surprising AFC North champion Bengals. D’Ernest Johnson rushed for 114 yards. The Bengals (10-7) played backups, with QB Joe Burrow staying in Cincinnati getting treatment on a sore right knee so he’s ready for the playoffs next week.