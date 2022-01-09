Blues score 2 power-play goal in final minute, top Stars 2-1

By STEVE OVERBEY

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1. Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly made it 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage. St. Louis extended its home ice point streak to 12 games, going 11-0-1 during the run. Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for the Blues. Jason Robertson scored a second-period goal for Dallas, which had a four-game winning streak snapped.