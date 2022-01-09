Barty pulls out Sydney event, heads straight to Melbourne

By DENNIS PASSA

AP Sports Writer

Ash Barty won both the singles and doubles titles at the Adelaide International. Now the world No. 1 has decided she doesn’t need any more tournament action before the Australian Open. Barty says she will travel directly from Adelaide to Melbourne Park and skip the Sydney Tennis Classic. That makes sense geographically. It’s easier to get directly from Adelaide to Melbourne. Having a week off for fine-tuning ahead of the first Grand Slam tournament of the year is more important to Barty at this stage of her career. An Australian woman hasn’t won the title since 1978 and Barty desperately wants to win her “home” Open.