Tshiebwe, Washington help No. 16 Kentucky top Georgia 92-77

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe had a career-high 29 points and 17 rebounds, TyTy Washington Jr. added a school-record 17 assists with 17 points and No. 16 Kentucky shot 63% after halftime to pull away from Georgia for a 92-77 victory. The Wildcats led 40-37 at halftime before mounting several spurts, including a 13-4 run over four minutes that made it 73-56. They made 22 of 35 in the second half and finished 40 of 70 (57%). Kario Oquendo had 22 points for the Bulldogs, who dropped their fourth consecutive game.