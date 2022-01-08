African Cup: Teams must play if have 11 available players

By The Associated Press

A team at the African Cup of Nations will be required to play a match provided it has a minimum of 11 available squad members who have tested negative for the coronavirus Even if there is no goalkeeper available, an outfield player must play in goal to fulfil a fixture provided there is a total of 11 players. Organizers says a team that does not have a minimum of 11 players available “will be considered to have lost the match 0-2.” Many squads have been affected by coronavirus cases in the buildup to the tournament in Cameroon that starts on Sunday.