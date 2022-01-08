Skip to Content
Swedish skier Hector leads GS after 1st run; Shiffrin 14th

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Swedish skier Sara Hector has edged French former world champion Tessa Worley to lead a women’s World Cup giant slalom after the opening run. Some of the other pre-race favorites struggled on the Podkoren course. Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin, Petra Vlhova and Lara Gut-Behrami all finished outside the top 10 with more than 1.4 seconds to make up in the second run. Hector took a lead of .08 over Worley as the winners of the last two giant slaloms positioned themselves to duel for another victory.

