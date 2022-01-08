Sabonis scores career-high 42 to Pacers past Jazz, 125-113

MARK AMBROGI

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored a career-high 42 points on 18-of-22 shooting to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 125-113 victory over the Utah Jazz. Lance Stephenson contributed 16 points, 14 assists and four steals off the bench for the Pacers. Duane Washington Jr. added 16 points and Justin Holiday 15 for Indiana. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 36 points and nine assists. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points and Jordan Clarkson 18 for the Jazz. The Pacers snapped a six-game losing streak and completed a season sweep of the Jazz.