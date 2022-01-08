Reese, South Carolina hold off Vanderbilt 72-70

NASHVILLE (AP) — James Reese V scored 13 points and Vanderbilt failed to get up a shot in the final 6.3 seconds as South Carolina pulled out a 72-70 win. Myles Stute, who led the Commodores with 19 points, made 1 of 2 free throws with 12 seconds left. Reese responded with 1 of 2 from the line with 6.3 seconds to go. Following a timeout, Scotty Pippen Jr. took the ball the length of the court but as he drove to the basket tried to kick out out as time expired. South Carolina led 34-32 at the half. A three-point play by Reese produced the big lead at 64-53 with 6:08 to go.