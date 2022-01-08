Predators beat Coyotes 4-2 in penalty-filled game

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Roman Josi had a goal and an assist, Juuse Saros stopped 37 shots and the Nashville Predators jumped on the Arizona Coyotes early in a 4-2 win. Nashville played without leading scorer Filip Forsberg, who was placed in COVID-19 protocols just before the game. The Predators were just fine without him against the last-place Coyotes, scoring three first-period goals in a chippy game that featured 25 penalties for 38 minutes. Mattias Ekholm, Yakov Trenin and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won 12 of 15. Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse scored in the third period for Arizona. Karel Vejmelka had 25 saves.