Pogba could be out for at least another month, says Rangnick

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick says Paul Pogba’s recovery from a thigh injury has been slower than expected and the France midfielder might not return to training for up to a month. Pogba pulled up during training on international duty with France in early November. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was United manager at the time, predicted Pogba would be back “just after Christmas” and Rangnick said on Dec. 10 that he was four weeks away from a return to action. Rangnick is now expecting a longer layoff for Pogba. The midfielder’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season.