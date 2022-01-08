Players share painful past in campaign to rid NHL of racism

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

Members of the recently formed Hockey Diversity Alliance are sharing their painful experiences in launching a campaign to eradicate racism in the NHL. The five current and former players are featured in a powerful two-minute video which is the centerpiece to what the HDA is calling its “TapeOutHate” campaign. Minnesota Wild forward Matt Dumba calls the video a “beacon of hope” for youngsters to know they are not alone in having to deal with the same racial slurs and taunts he experienced growing up in Saskatchewan.